World Share

Queen Elizabeth II dead, what's next for King Charles?

The Queen's sudden death has come as a shock despite her age, and has echoed across the world. Many nations remembering a time Her Majesty visited their country, or one of their Presidents were hosted by the Queen in London. But not all reaction was of condolence, in some of the former colonies, the pain of the past was once again brought to light and the question now remains, what will King Charles's role be in addressing the past and what role will the constitutional monarchy continue to play in our modern society? Nexus speaks to Bob Morris, an honorary member of the Constitution Unit at the University College London who says the Queen remained an impartial leader and was excellent at adapting to an ever chaining society. And Sello Hatang, the Chief Executive of the Nelson Mandela Foundation in South Africa - a Commonwealth nation - tells us about the fond relationship between the freedom icon Madiba and 'Elizabeth' or 'Motlalepula' as he nicknamed her.