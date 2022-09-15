POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Houses in Zelenskyy's birth place flooded as dam attacked
02:24
World
Houses in Zelenskyy's birth place flooded as dam attacked
Russia still controls 20% of Ukrainian territory, and it won't admit its forces are retreating from areas in the north-east. The Kremlin says the troops are 'regrouping', but as they move closer towards their own border, they're leaving destruction behind. President Volodymr Zelenskky has called them 'Scoundrels, who having escaped from the battlefield, are trying to do harm from somewhere far away.' In the south, flooding is receding in the town of Kryvyi Rih, after Russian missiles hit a reservoir dam. Liz Maddock reports.
September 15, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?