Future of Russian-led pact in doubt after Ukraine conflict
04:28
World
The Russian-led Collective Security Treaty Organisation is a military alliance of former Soviet states meant to bolster collective defence. But in the wake of the Russian military's recent setbacks in Ukraine and a prolonged conflict that is stressing its resources, some are beginning to question whether the group can have much of an impact. Rusif Huseynov, from the Topchubashov Center, unpacks whether Moscow is losing its hold on the Caucasus region amid the fighting in Ukraine. #CSTO #Russia #Ukrainewar
September 16, 2022
