Turkish start-up provides innovative way to fight food waste

One third of food products go uneaten into the garbage. That's according to the UN Environment Programme, which estimates this food waste adds up to more than 1.3B tonnes each year. That's enough to feed every single person living below the poverty line, four times over! Turkish start-up Fazla Gida is one of many companies now trying to find innovative solutions to this global problem. #FazlaGida #FoodWaste #FoodPrices