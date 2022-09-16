POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Market Movers: US inflation data hurt market optimism
Market Movers: US inflation data hurt market optimism
On Tuesday, the Dow Jones had its worst day since June 2020. All this took place after a key August inflation report came in hotter than expected, hurting investor optimism for cooling prices and a less aggressive Federal Reserve. While global markets are gripped by fear of a looming economic recession, one industry that seems to be staving off the slowdown, is technology. Mark Chaffey is CEO at Hackajob, a recruitment platform for tech firms. He says the sector's demand for skilled workers is rising at record pace. #StockMarkets #Inflation #TechTalents
September 16, 2022
