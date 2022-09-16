POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Is the Philippines government covering up extrajudicial killings?
26:00
World
Is the Philippines government covering up extrajudicial killings?
As the Philippines' war on drugs continues, so do thousands of alleged extrajudicial killings. Human Rights Watch is asking the UN to take action, claiming new leadership has not stopped former President Duterte's brutal tactics. But how much would that do? Guests: Dino De Leon Lawyer of Former Senator Leila de Lima Kristina Conti Member of the National Union of Peoples' Lawyers Phil Robertson Deputy Director of Human Rights Watch's Asia Division
September 16, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?