POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Could Türkiye Join the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation in the Future?
12:18
World
Could Türkiye Join the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation in the Future?
More than 20 years ago, China and Russia formed the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. Since then, the group has grown into a major political, economic and security organization with eight permanent members. And Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attended the summit as a special guest. Formed back in 2002, the SCO works to strengthen security and economic cooperation in the region. Türkiye, which is a part of NATO, is also a dialogue partner of the SCO. So we take a look at whether Ankara could one day join this Chinese and Russian-led security group as a full member. Guests: James Dorsey Senior Fellow at Singapore's Middle East Institute Einar Tangen Senior Fellow at Taihe Institute
September 16, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?