World Share

Could Türkiye Join the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation in the Future?

More than 20 years ago, China and Russia formed the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. Since then, the group has grown into a major political, economic and security organization with eight permanent members. And Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attended the summit as a special guest. Formed back in 2002, the SCO works to strengthen security and economic cooperation in the region. Türkiye, which is a part of NATO, is also a dialogue partner of the SCO. So we take a look at whether Ankara could one day join this Chinese and Russian-led security group as a full member. Guests: James Dorsey Senior Fellow at Singapore's Middle East Institute Einar Tangen Senior Fellow at Taihe Institute