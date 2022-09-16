POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Global heating rages as nations focus on securing dirty fuel
There's no end in sight to the crisis in Ukraine, and the turmoil it's caused in energy markets. So in major economies, discussions among policymakers now revolve around how much fuel they can get, from where, and at what price. That's drowned out calls for governments and companies to wean themselves off fossil fuels that are destroying the planet. But as Paolo Montecillo reports, there are still some who have their priorities straight. For more, we were joined by UN Environment Programme Climate Change Coordinator, Niklas Hagelberg from Nairobi. #ClimateCrisis #Patagonia #FossilFuels
September 16, 2022
