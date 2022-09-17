POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Investigators continue to comb through mass grave in Izyum
02:24
World
Investigators continue to comb through mass grave in Izyum
The Ukrainian president says more evidence of alleged atrocities by Russian forces in Ukraine, will likely be found. Volodymyr Zelenskyy made the comments as investigators combed through a mass grave in Izium, where the remains of hundreds of people were found. The US says Russia will be held accountable for any war crimes committed. Meanwhile, Washington has announced another military aid package for Kiev. Our North America Correspondent Jon Brain reports. #massgraves #torture #Izium
September 17, 2022
