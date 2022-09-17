World Share

World's fastest land animal heading back to India

India is taking the next step in bringing cheetahs back. The lightning fast feline has been declared extinct there since 1952. But they're still considered a vulnerable species, with only around 7,000 of them left on the planet. But wildlife experts in the South Asian nation insist the big cats can prosper in the country this time around, which must calm concerns that the new arrivals won't last long.