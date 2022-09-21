POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
What's behind the rise of right-wing parties in Sweden?
What's behind the rise of right-wing parties in Sweden?
Sweden Democrats, with its neo-Nazi roots and anti-immigrant stance, has now become the country’s second largest party in parliament - and is set to become senior partner in a right-wing coalition government with the Swedish Moderate Party. Is ensuing social unrest a real possibility? GUESTS: Chang Frick Journalist at Nyheter Idag Zeth Isaksson Sociologist at Stockholm University Jim Stenman Political Commentator Roundtable is a discussion program with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:00 GMT on TRT World.
September 21, 2022
