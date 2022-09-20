POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
UN says war crimes committed in Ethiopia’s Tigray conflict
02:28
World
UN says war crimes committed in Ethiopia’s Tigray conflict
UN investigators believe both Ethiopian government forces and Tigray rebel fighters have committed war crimes. Fighting resumed in the northern region last week, and the UN says there's now a likelihood that further crimes will be committed. William Davison from the International Crisis Group weighs in on these latest findings by the UN Human Rights Council. #Tigray #warcrimes #Ethiopia
September 20, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?