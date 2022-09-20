September 20, 2022
02:28
02:28
More Videos
UN says war crimes committed in Ethiopia’s Tigray conflict
UN investigators believe both Ethiopian government forces and Tigray rebel fighters have committed war crimes. Fighting resumed in the northern region last week, and the UN says there's now a likelihood that further crimes will be committed. William Davison from the International Crisis Group weighs in on these latest findings by the UN Human Rights Council. #Tigray #warcrimes #Ethiopia
More Videos