Adnan Syed conviction in 'Serial' case tossed out by US judge
02:36
World
Adnan Syed conviction in 'Serial' case tossed out by US judge
A judge in Maryland in the United states has overturned the murder conviction of Adnan Syed, someone who was given a life sentence over 20 years ago. He was convicted of the murder of Hae Min Lee a former girlfriend in 2000, but what is unusual about this case of a man protesting his innocence, is that he received help and attention from an unlikely source. Francis Collings reports.
September 20, 2022
