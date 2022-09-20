POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Could Kyrgyzstan-Tajikistan border dispute be solved?
26:15
World
Despite a ceasefire, more violence threatens the Kyrgyz-Tajik border. As the death toll nears 100 in the latest border clashes, many fear a large-scale conflict could ensue. But is a sustainable peace possible with valuable water resources and disputed frontiers at stake? Guests: Kadyr Toktogulov Former Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to the US and Canada Aijan Sharshenova Political Analyst Steve Swerdlow Central Asian Affairs Analyst
September 20, 2022
