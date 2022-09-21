POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Turkish President Erdogan calls for a ‘dignified way out’ of Ukraine crisis
04:19
World
Turkish President Erdogan calls for a ‘dignified way out’ of Ukraine crisis
Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called for a 'dignified way out' of the war in Ukraine. In his address to the United Nations General Assembly, he underlined Türkiye's efforts to resolve the conflicts in Ukraine and Syria. Giray Sadik from Ankara Yildirim Beyazit University explains how President Erdogan has been leading peace efforts. #Erdogan #Ukraine #UNGA
September 21, 2022
