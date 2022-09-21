POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Russia's Putin announces partial military mobilisation
Russia's Putin announces partial military mobilisation
Vladimir Putin has made an early morning televised address, announcing the call-up of 300,000 reservists to the Russian army. They'll be sent to Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine. Soon after his speech, many flights out of the country were sold out. The Russian president has also given his backing to referendums in Ukrainian areas controlled by Moscow. People in Luhansk and Donetsk in the east, and Kherson and Zaporizhzhia in the south, will vote on whether to join the Russian Federation. Liz Maddock reports.
September 21, 2022
