300,000 Russian personnel to be called up after Putin's decree

President Putin warned that Russia could use nuclear weapons to defend its territory, and announced the partial mobilisation of its reserve forces. 300,000 reservists will be conscripted and sent to Ukraine - a clear indication, according to Western allies, that Moscow's invasion is failing. Shortly after Putin’s speech, one-way flights out of Russia began to sell out and today over 1,000 people have been arrested in Russia in anti-mobilisation protests. It comes a day after separatists in the south and east of Ukraine announced plans for referendums to decide whether they’ll join Russia. Sarah Morice Reports.