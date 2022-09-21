POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
300,000 Russian personnel to be called up after Putin's decree
02:04
World
300,000 Russian personnel to be called up after Putin's decree
President Putin warned that Russia could use nuclear weapons to defend its territory, and announced the partial mobilisation of its reserve forces. 300,000 reservists will be conscripted and sent to Ukraine - a clear indication, according to Western allies, that Moscow's invasion is failing. Shortly after Putin’s speech, one-way flights out of Russia began to sell out and today over 1,000 people have been arrested in Russia in anti-mobilisation protests. It comes a day after separatists in the south and east of Ukraine announced plans for referendums to decide whether they’ll join Russia. Sarah Morice Reports.
September 21, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?