Iran protests spread to at least 50 cities as death toll rises

The death toll from anti-government protests in Iran has risen to nine, as demonstrators rallied across the country for a fifth consecutive day. The unrest began after a young woman named Mahsa Amini died in police custody. Abdolrasool Divsallar from the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart weighs in on this major challenge to the Islamic republic’s ruling government. #Iran #protests #MahsaAmini