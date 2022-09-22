POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Russia, Ukraine exchanged almost 300 prisoners on Wednesday
Russia, Ukraine exchanged almost 300 prisoners on Wednesday
Almost 300 prisoners of war have been exchanged between Ukraine and Russia. The announcement of the swap was a surprise because it came just a few hours after Vladimir Putin had announced plans to send 300,000 reservists to Russian-occupied territories of Ukraine. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says the swap took intense negotiations, with help from Turkiye and Saudi Arabia. Liz Maddock reports.
September 22, 2022
