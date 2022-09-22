World Share

Russia, Ukraine exchanged almost 300 prisoners on Wednesday

Almost 300 prisoners of war have been exchanged between Ukraine and Russia. The announcement of the swap was a surprise because it came just a few hours after Vladimir Putin had announced plans to send 300,000 reservists to Russian-occupied territories of Ukraine. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says the swap took intense negotiations, with help from Turkiye and Saudi Arabia. Liz Maddock reports.