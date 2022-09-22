World Share

Are the protests in Iran about more than women’s rights?

At least nine people have been killed during nationwide protests in Iran against the death of Mahsa Amini. The 22-year-old woman died after being detained by the so-called morality police for not following the country’s strict hijab rules. But as Azadeh Pourzand from the University of London explains, this protest has set itself apart from other upheavals. The people filling the street this time are not activists or dissidents, but average Iranians and in particular women who have grievances against the government. #Iran #protests #MahsaAmini