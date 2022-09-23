POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Italy poised to have first female PM
02:58
World
Italy poised to have first female PM
Italians go to the polls on Sunday for a snap election. The right-wing coalition led by the Brothers of Italy is expected to win, with its leader Georgia Meloni set to become Italy’s first female prime minister. But some are worried about the direction she may take Italian politics. Simon McGregor-Wood has been to the town of Ascoli Piceno, which for the last three years has been run by the Brothers of Italy.
September 23, 2022
