World Share

Will Sweden’s New Government Follow Through On Its Promise About Tackling the PKK Terror Group?

Türkiye has called on the next Swedish government to honour a deal made in Madrid to tackle terror groups in the country. In exchange, Türkiye had pledged to support Sweden's entry into NATO. At a NATO summit in June, Sweden, and Finland agreed to crack down on activities by the PKK within their borders. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Sweden had long tolerated activities by the PKK, with its supporters reaching all the way to parliament. So we ask whether Sweden's next government will follow through with the pledge it made with Türkiye and the PKK's supporters have a big influence on Swedish politics. Guests: Klaus Jurgens Political Analyst Joseph Downing Fellow at the London School of Economics