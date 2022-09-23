BizTech Share

Turkish President Erdogan to hold meeting on Mir payment system

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is meeting with economic managers on Friday, partly to discuss the fate of the Russian payments system Mir. Two of Türkiye's largest banks, Denizbank and Isbank, have already suspended the use of the Mir platform this week. State-owned financial institutions, Halkbank, Vakif and Ziraat, continue to allow Mir transactions on their networks. #Mir #Sanctions #PaymentSystems