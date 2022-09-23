POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Israeli PM tells UN he supports two-state solution with Palestinians
World
For the first time in years at the General Assembly, an Israeli leader has voiced support for a two-state solution with Palestine. Caretaker Prime Minister Yair Lapid called it the right thing to do for Israel's security and economy. Mustafa Barghouti, secretary general of the Palestinian National Initiative, weighs in on what this statement from Lapid means for relations between the two sides. #YairLapid #TwoStateSolution #UNGA
September 23, 2022
