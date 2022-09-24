POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Africa Matters: UN Security Council Reform
25:00
World
Africa Matters: UN Security Council Reform
African leaders take the podium at this year's UN General Assembly to demand greater representation as they push for a seat on the Security Council. Emeritus professor at the University of Manchester, Mukesh Kapila tells us that to instigate change, African leaders need to look outward and offer solutions to global problems. We then go to Somalia to hear from mothers who rely on malnutrition centres to keep their children from starving. And we'll tell you what's prompted a new slang term in Nigeria for people fleeing Africa's largest economy to seek a better life abroad. #africamatters #unsecuritycouncil
September 24, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?