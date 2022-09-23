World Share

Türkiye kickstarts 4th World Nomad Games

Thousands of athletes from over a hundred countries will be in action in Türkiye’s Iznik to compete in several sports that aim to preserve and showcase historical nomadic traditions. “This is going to be an amazing cultural showcase and we hope it will be interesting to see for people from within Türkiye and from outside Türkiye,” Bilal Erdogan, president of the World Ethnosport Confederation, tells TRT World during the launch presser of the 4th World Nomad Games. #worldnomadgames #ethnosports