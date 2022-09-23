POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Could change arise from Iran's widespread protests?
26:30
World
Could change arise from Iran's widespread protests?
The death of an Iranian woman in custody sparks fury on the streets of Iran. As a crackdown on protests claims more lives, social media networks are restricted. Could this round of civil unrest mark a turning point for change in the Islamic Republic? Guests: Sussan Tahmasebi Co-founder and Executive Director of FEMENA Negar Mortazavi Iranian-American Journalist Setareh Sadeqi Political Analyst
September 23, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?