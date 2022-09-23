BizTech Share

Major central banks hike interest rates

Nearly a dozen central banks across the globe raised their benchmark interest rates during the week, in a bid to rein in rising consumer prices. The US Federal Reserve has been pushing up borrowing costs since March. It has announced its latest rate hike of 75 basis points, on Wednesday. Other central banks also have to contend with rising demand for US dollars. For more on monetary policies around the world, we had Mario Unali from Milan and Amine Nedjai from London. #FederalReserve #InterestRates #MonetaryPolicy