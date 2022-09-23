BizTech Share

Australian firm transforms old farms into lush forests

Australia cuts down its trees and flattens its forests faster than any other rich nation in the world. According to the environmentalist group the Worldwide Fund for Nature, some 430,000 square kilometers of the country's forests have been destroyed since 2004. That's had a severe impact on its unique biodiversity, and contributes to global heating. As Paolo Montecillo reports, efforts to reverse that trend are gaining momentum. #Australia #Forest #Environment