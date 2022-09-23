POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Does the Israeli PM have the public support needed to negotiate a two-state solution?
06:04
World
Does the Israeli PM have the public support needed to negotiate a two-state solution?
Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid has called for a two-state solution to decades of conflict with Palestine. He's the first Israeli leader in years to mention that possibility at the United Nations General Assembly. But political analyst Akiva Eldar says Prime Minister Lapid does not have the public or political support to start negotiating for a two-state solution. #Israel #Palestine #YairLapid
September 23, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?