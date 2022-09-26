What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

BizTech Share

British pound hits record low against the US dollar

The British pound plunged to a record low on Monday morning in Asia, following last week's announcement by the new UK government that it would implement tax cuts and investment incentives to boost growth. Sterling briefly fell 4% to an all-time low of $1.03 on Monday in Asia. For more on this, we spoke to Susannah Streeter, who is an investment analyst at Hargreaves Landsdown. #Pound #UnitedKingdom #TaxCut