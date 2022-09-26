World Share

Far-right leader Giorgia Meloni claims victory in Italy elections

Exit polls in Italy show a clear victory for the far-right coalition led by the Brothers of Italy party and its leader Giorgia Meloni. She is set to become the country's first female prime minister and lead a government that some have called the most right-wing since the Second World War. Vincent Della Sala from the University of Trento unpacks how Meloni’s victory will impact relations with the EU. #ItalyElections #GiorgiaMeloni #FarRight