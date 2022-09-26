World Share

Japan's ruling party faces battle as ties with religious group revealed

The death of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is slowly becoming a headache for the government. The alleged assassin says the motive for the killing was a grudge against the country's fourth largest religious group, known as the Unification Church. Now it's been revealed that not only Abe, but a number of members in his Liberal Democrat Party had close ties to the church and even received funds for election campaigns. So who are they?