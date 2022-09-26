POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Japan's ruling party faces battle as ties with religious group revealed
03:30
World
Japan's ruling party faces battle as ties with religious group revealed
The death of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is slowly becoming a headache for the government. The alleged assassin says the motive for the killing was a grudge against the country's fourth largest religious group, known as the Unification Church. Now it's been revealed that not only Abe, but a number of members in his Liberal Democrat Party had close ties to the church and even received funds for election campaigns. So who are they?
September 26, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?