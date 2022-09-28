POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
EU: "Hungary can no longer be considered a democracy"
World
The EU is accusing Hungary through Prime Minister Viktor Orban and his right-wing ruling Fidesz party, of systematically dismantling the rule of law and presiding over a climate of corruption. That’s a lot of money to lose by any standard. Will Hungary continue to be a belligerent thorn in the EU’s side? GUESTS: Thomas Lorman Lecturer at University College London Andras Laszlo Former Adviser to Fidesz Party Strahinja Subotic Researcher at European Policy Centre Roundtable is a discussion program with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.
September 28, 2022
