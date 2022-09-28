World Share

EU: "Hungary can no longer be considered a democracy"

The EU is accusing Hungary through Prime Minister Viktor Orban and his right-wing ruling Fidesz party, of systematically dismantling the rule of law and presiding over a climate of corruption. That's a lot of money to lose by any standard. Will Hungary continue to be a belligerent thorn in the EU's side? GUESTS: Thomas Lorman Lecturer at University College London Andras Laszlo Former Adviser to Fidesz Party Strahinja Subotic Researcher at European Policy Centre