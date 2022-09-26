World Share

What role will Berlusconi and Salvini likely play in Italy’s new govt?

Italy’s far-right leader Giorgia Meloni has claimed victory in the country’s election, and is on course to become Italy's first female prime minister. Combined with votes of her two coalition partners Matteo Salvini and Silvio Berlusconi, the alliance will have a majority in both houses of the Italian parliament. Davide Vampa from Aston University explains what roles Matteo Salvini and Silvio Berlusconi are likely to have in that government. #italyelection #Berlusconi #Meloni