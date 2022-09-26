POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
What role will Berlusconi and Salvini likely play in Italy’s new govt?
04:41
World
What role will Berlusconi and Salvini likely play in Italy’s new govt?
Italy’s far-right leader Giorgia Meloni has claimed victory in the country’s election, and is on course to become Italy's first female prime minister. Combined with votes of her two coalition partners Matteo Salvini and Silvio Berlusconi, the alliance will have a majority in both houses of the Italian parliament. Davide Vampa from Aston University explains what roles Matteo Salvini and Silvio Berlusconi are likely to have in that government. #italyelection #Berlusconi #Meloni
September 26, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?