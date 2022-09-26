World Share

Far right leader Giorgia Meloni claims victory in elections

It was a low turn out with huge consequences. A new right wing coalition has won a resounding victory with the far right Brothers of Italy confirmed as the biggest party. And its leader, Georgia Meloni, is set to become the country’s first female prime minister. But her party’s neo fascist roots have some Italians and plenty of the country’s European partners worried. Our Europe Correspondent SimonMcGregor-Wood begins our coverage from Rome.