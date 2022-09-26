POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Far right leader Giorgia Meloni claims victory in elections
02:11
World
Far right leader Giorgia Meloni claims victory in elections
It was a low turn out with huge consequences. A new right wing coalition has won a resounding victory with the far right Brothers of Italy confirmed as the biggest party. And its leader, Georgia Meloni, is set to become the country’s first female prime minister. But her party’s neo fascist roots have some Italians and plenty of the country’s European partners worried. Our Europe Correspondent SimonMcGregor-Wood begins our coverage from Rome.
September 26, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?