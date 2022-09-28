World Share

Ukraine: Putin threatens to go nuclear

DESCRIPTION: Just when it looks like Ukraine may be gaining the upper hand in its nearly 7-month defence against invasion by Russia, Vladimir Putin makes the ultimate threat - to attack the country with nuclear weapons. GUEST STRAPS IN ORDER: Keir Giles Senior Fellow at Chatham House Domitilla Sagramoso Senior Lecturer in Security at King's College London Mykola Vorobiov Ukrainian political and military journalist Roundtable is a discussion program with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.