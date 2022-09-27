POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
What is causing the energy crisis in Puerto Rico?
25:05
World
What is causing the energy crisis in Puerto Rico?
Puerto Rico was still recovering from Hurricane Maria when hurricane Fiona struck, bringing devastating floods that damaged the island's fragile infrastructure. We discuss with our guests what can shore up Puerto Rico's economy after just coming out of bankruptcy. Guests: Nitza Moran San Juan District Senator for the New Progressive Party Michael Deibert Author of 'When the Sky Fell' Carlos Figueroa Associate Professor of the Politics Department at Ithaca College
September 27, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?