POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Voting to close in Russia-held Ukraine regions
06:02
World
Voting to close in Russia-held Ukraine regions
Kremlin orchestrated referendums are almost complete, in four Ukrainian provinces occupied by Russia. The result is fully expected to be a pretext for Russia to call those territories its own and annex them. At the same time, at least a hundred thousand Russians have fled their own country to avoid being drafted to fight in Ukraine. Renata Mienkowska-Norkiene from the University of Warsaw weighs in. #Ukraine #Russia #Referendum
September 27, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?