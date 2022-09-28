POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
IMF criticises UK’s new economy strategy, UK to respond
04:44
World
IMF criticises UK’s new economy strategy, UK to respond
The International Monetary Fund has criticised the UK government's forthcoming financial proposals, saying tax cuts and spending will increase inequality. The comments by the IMF are rare and echo mounting criticism of the government's plans which have led to a fall in the value of the British pound. Vicky Pryce from the Centre for Economics and Business Research weighs in. #UK #IMF #KwasiKwarteng
September 28, 2022
