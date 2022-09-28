World Share

Trump Org in Peril | Inside America with Ghida Fakhry

Donald Trump has faced countless lawsuits over the past three decades. There have been reportedly thousands of legal actions involving Trump and his businesses, in federal and state courts, ranging from real estate to personal defamation lawsuits. Last week, the Attorney General of the State of New York brought new charges against the former president and three of his children, alleging massive fraud. Guests: Michael Cohen, Former Personal Attorney to Donald Trump, Author of “Revenge”; Jake Auchincloss, US Rep from Massachusetts