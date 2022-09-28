POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
UK tax cuts package estimated to cost around $45B
01:29
BizTech
In a rare statement, the International Monetary Fund said that the new economic measures laid out by the UK government will likely increase inequality. The fiscal package, which included hefty tax cuts for Britain's highest earners, aims to help families and businesses handle the energy shock, but the IMF does "not recommend large and untargeted fiscal packages at this juncture". #UnitedKingdom #TaxCut #Pound
September 28, 2022
