Storm brings flooding, destruction as it moves through Florida

Millions of people in Florida are without power after Hurricane Ian slammed into the US state on Wednesday. Streets have been turned into rivers and warnings of flash flooding are in place for areas in the path of the storm. Ian has now been downgraded from a category four to a category one, but remains one of the strongest hurricanes to hit Florida in recent years. It's brought with it winds capable of ripping though buildings. Craig Boswell reports from Washington.