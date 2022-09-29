POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Critics say IMF loans often hurt developing, poor countries
02:04
BizTech
Critics say IMF loans often hurt developing, poor countries
The International Monetary Fund has offered a rare critique of a domestic government's policy, panning the UK over its newly planned tax cuts. It's called on the British administration to reconsider the policy, saying it will fuel inequality. The Washington-based lender has members across the globe and its primary aim is to stabilize the global economy. But it has regularly faced criticism of unfair lending practices that disadvantage poor nations. Let's look at how the IMF works and why its practices have been questioned.
September 29, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?