Meloni is Italy’s new PM - far right, or just right?
25:50
World
Giorgia Meloni wins! Italy has elected their first female Prime Minister. Some are calling her 'far right' and dangerous, but is she? And Italy isn't the only country voting for a right-wing government this month; in Sweden, Jimmie Akesson has become the face of change. So what will their policies mean for their countries and Europe? Nexus speaks to Ylenja Lucaselli, a member of the Brothers of Italy Party who says the international community has labelled them 'far right' which is not accurate. Nadia Urbinati, an Italian political theorist at Columbia University says Meloni is not dangerous because the laws of democracy protect the country against far right ideologies. Jim Stenman is a Swedish journalist who feels that Sweden has failed to integrate migrants causing the problems facing the country, and Pieter Cleppe, Editor of The Brussels Report says Meloni is building bridges in the EU.
September 29, 2022
