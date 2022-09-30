World Share

Putin signs decrees, paving way to annex Kherson, Zaporizhzhia

Russia has moved a major step closer to formally annexing four occupied regions of Ukraine. It has set off widespread condemnation and promises of swift retaliation from Kiev. The Russian President has signed decrees setting up the takeover of two of those territories, ahead of a formal announcement on Friday. But President Joe Biden says the US will never recognise Russian claims on Ukraine territory. Craig Boswell reports from Washington.