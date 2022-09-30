POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
UK economy averts immediate recession with 0.2% expansion
03:51
BizTech
UK economy averts immediate recession with 0.2% expansion
The UK economy grew in the second quarter, averting a summer recession despite the cost of living crisis. The 0.2% growth was a surprise improvement on the previous estimate of a fall of 0.1%, the Office for National Statistics said Friday. The expansion in the second quarter means the economy is not in a technical recession, as many thought. For more on UK economy, we were joined by Craig Erlam, who is a senior market analyst at OANDA in London. #UnitedKingdom #UKEconomy #Inflation
September 30, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?