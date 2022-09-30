World Share

Will negotiations resolve Russia’s annexations of Ukrainian territories?

Russia is set to officially annex four Ukrainian regions and have threatened to use any weapon in their arsenal to ‘defend’ their new territory. Western countries have condemned the move and unleash more sanctions if Moscow goes ahead with its plans. William Lawrence from American University in Washington weighs in on whether this standoff could be solved through diplomatic negotiations as was with the grain deal. #Russiaannexation #Russia #Ukraine