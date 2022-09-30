What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

‘Get rich quick schemes are too good to be true’

Wild swings in the prices of stocks, bonds and commodities are driving a growing number of investors to seek better returns in riskier assets. But schemes that promise stellar returns, but leave investors holding the bag, are on the rise. We spoke to London Academy of Trading Managing Director, Paddy Osborn. He tells us how to succeed in a volatile trading environment. #GetRichQuick #Trading #Investment