British currency falls to record low as Truss bares tax cuts
08:46
BizTech
In Britain, the sterling has started to recover from a volatile trading week. Investors soured on the currency after the government announced tax cuts that would saddle a struggling economy with tens of billions of dollars in additional debt. As a result, the pound, which was once at the centre of global finance, fell to its lowest value on record. Paolo Montecillo has more. For the details, we had Professor Hilary Ingham and economist Robert Gilhooly. #UnitedKingdom #Pound #MiniBudget
October 3, 2022
